Eisenbeis, John William

Passed away peacefully at Manor Grove Nursing Home in Kirkwood on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the age of 93. He was born December 31, 1925 in St. Louis, the son of the late Percy O. Eisenbeis and Ruth Culver Eisenbeis; husband for 54 years of the late Mary Ready Weaver Eisenbeis. He is survived by his loving children, Ruth R. Smith (Gary) and Peter O. Eisenbeis (Cristy) and the late John William Eisenbeis Jr.; grandfather of Jaime R. Beach (Michael), Peter G. Smith (Katie), Melissa L. Gailie (John) Cully A. Eisenbeis (Katie) and Oliver W. Eisenbeis; great-grandfather of seven; loving friend and companion of Jean Metzger.

Mr. Eisenbeis was a graduate of St. Louis Country Day School and Washington University. His favorite place would have to be his summers spent on Little Travers Bay Michigan.

Services: A private family service and interment will be held at Bellefontaine Cemetery.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL