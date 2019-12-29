St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Dunn, Johnny Michael

Thursday, December 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Wanda Dunn (nee Godat); loving father of Johnny (Denise) Dunn, Patrick (Kimberly) Hitchcock and Angela Dunn; dear grandfather of Casey McGarity, Kayla Dunn, Jonathon and Maxwell Dunn; dear brother of Helen (Edgar Sr.) Remspecher, Ronald (Mary) Maxson Sr., Kathleen Dunn and the late William Dunn and Alma Forshee; godfather of Margie Sutterfield, Edgar Remspecher Jr., and Ronald Maxson Jr.; brother-in-law of Marie Fingers, Mark (Donna) Godat and Charles (Kathy) Radin; uncle, cousin and lifelong friend of Ralph Boyer, acting grandfather of Hunter and Katy Penzato.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, December 31, 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
