Feeler, Jolene Marie the only child of Floyd Dueschle and Martha Dueschle Matthews left to be with her maker in heaven on June 25, 2019, Jo Goes. Jolene was born on 10/18/34 in Jefferson City and attained her 84th year. She attended and was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran School and Church. She graduated high school from the Jefferson City Junior College in 1952. Those surviving include: Vincent Feeler and Moni, Vanya Walsh-Johnson, and Valicia Feeler-Sundhausen and T.J.; Russell Feeler and Candace, Cameron Feeler (deceased), Tess Sundhausen, Blair Sundhausen (grandchildren); Seleena, Logan and Wyatt Feeler (great-grandchildren). Jolene traveled by train from Jefferson City to marry Russ, January 18, 1954 at Anchorage Lutheran Mission in Alaska. At that time, Alaska was a territory and not yet a state. The first 18 months of their marriage was spent in this Land of the Midnight Sun, with record snowfall and moose in the front yard. After brief stays in Jefferson City and Vienna, Jolene and Russ made their home in St. Louis and retirement in Vienna. Russ farmed and Jo worked until their 2nd retirement. They spent most time in the spring and fall at their quiet place, (blue heaven as she called it) at the Lake of the Ozarks. Some winters were in Mesa, Arizona. She and Russ were able to return to Alaska after their 52nd year together. Only last summer she was able to travel to Germany on the Rhineland River Cruise, just one of her many desired adventures. Jo did go. Jolene had dual membership at Redeemer Lutheran in Rolla and at Peace Lutheran in Camdenton. She was a missionary for the Lutheran Women's Missionary League of Missouri Synod and always served on numerous church committees and charities. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, served on many city committees and held many jobs throughout the years in St. Louis, Jefferson City, as well as businesses in Rolla and Vienna. Services: Visitation will be at held from 2:00 p.m. until service time at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Rolla, Missouri. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery in St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Women's Missionary League.

