Jungewaelter, Jon F.

Sat., December 14, 2019. Beloved father of Emily and Fritz Autrey; dear brother of Karen (Joseph)) Thaman, Jan, Frank (Kathy) and the late Louis and Alice Jungewaelter; dear son of the late Louis Sr. & Mary Jungewaelter; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Service at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sat., Dec. 21 at 12 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

