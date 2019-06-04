Jon James "Jack" Hake

Hake, Jon James Jack Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved husband for 54 years of Carol Withington Hake; loving father of John C. Hake (Allison); dear grandfather of Lilyana R. Hake; dear brother-in-law of Robert C. Withington (Maria), Mary Ann Rose (Darren) Zimmerle and the late Richard W. Withington (survived by Donna); uncle, great-uncle, cousin, friend and very beloved companion of Daisy. Jack was Professor Emeritus of English at St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley. He acted with many St. Louis nonequity theater groups including City Players, West End Players and others. Jack was an avid golfer and a very loving caregiver to Lucy. He was an awesome husband and the best Dad. He will be dearly missed. Services: The Family will receive friends at LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the . Private service. Please visit www.luptonchapel.com for online condolences. A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 4 to June 5, 2019
