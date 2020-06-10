Jonathan "Jon" Bacott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bacott, Jonathan "Jon"

of St. Peters, MO died Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Jon is survived by his children,, Jonathan Bacott Jr. and Ava Marie Bacott, mother,, Angela (Rick Criswell) Bacott, brother, Thomas Bacott III and sister, Sarah Macher. He was an uncle and friend.

Visitation Wednesday, 6/10, 5-7 p.m. at Paul Funeral Home, St. Charles. Service Thurs., 6/11, 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

http:/www.paulfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul Funeral Home - St. Charles
240 North Kingshighway
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 724-0283
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved