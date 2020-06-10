Bacott, Jonathan "Jon"

of St. Peters, MO died Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Jon is survived by his children,, Jonathan Bacott Jr. and Ava Marie Bacott, mother,, Angela (Rick Criswell) Bacott, brother, Thomas Bacott III and sister, Sarah Macher. He was an uncle and friend.

Visitation Wednesday, 6/10, 5-7 p.m. at Paul Funeral Home, St. Charles. Service Thurs., 6/11, 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

