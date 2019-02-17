Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan Gilbert "Jon" Epstein. View Sign



Epstein, Jonathan Gilbert Jon February 15, 2019. Jon, the most humble giant, tremendous leader, beloved husband and dear friend to so many, 63, passed away from heart failure at his home in St. Louis, Missouri. Jon was born on March 29th 1955 in Hartford, CT. He was married to the love of his life Carol for 33 years, who was his best friend in the world. Jon was the Fila North American President and Global Chief Commercial Officer. Jon's life was a living example of a Mentch, who cared so deeply for all his employees, his friends and his family. His benevolence and philanthropy was prolific, unassuming and often under the radar. He believed deeply in the triumph of the human spirit. He was optimistic, resilient, a visionary, a mentor, and a driven leader. Jon was selfless and he always was helping others. Jon and Carol were actively involved in numerous charities and institutions, most notable the John McDonnell International Scholars program at Washington University, as well as the funding of the Carol J. Epstein Scholarship at University College, which over the years has benefited many low income women. Jon was the wind underneath Carol's wings to encourage and support all of her interests and personal endeavors. He smiled the brightest in his quiet time with Carol and going on long walks with his puppy Sailor. Jon was predeceased by his father Isaac and his in-laws Lenore and Collins Butler. He leaves behind his wife Carol, his mother Norma, sister and brother Ginny and David, his brotherin-law Marshall, his brother-in-law Robert and his sister-in-law Janet and her husband Mark, as well as nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, who all came under the spell of Jon's charm, enthusiasm and spirit for life. Services: Funeral service Tuesday, February 19th 11:30 a.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road at Ballas. No visitation prior to service. Interment Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to Stray Rescue of St. Louis or The Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE Funeral Home Berger Memorial Chapel

9430 Olive Blvd

St Louis , MO 63132

