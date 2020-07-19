Grove, Jonathan Scarritt

Jonathan Scarritt Grove, of St. Louis, MO, sadly passed away at age 74 on July 8, 2020 after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, James H. and Ann Louise Scarritt Grove. He leaves behind a brother, James H. Grove, Jr., (Dudley Roulhac), a sister, Nancy H. Grove (Joseph Tiernan), and many loving relatives and friends.

Jon loved classic cars and had an encyclopedic knowledge of all things automotive. He could instantly identify nearly any car ever made with nothing more than a brief glance at a headlight or a fender.

Burial was private. Contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL