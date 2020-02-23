|
Swain, Joseph Francis
passed Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in his 95th year. Joe was the beloved husband of Vivian (nee Hochstein) for 61 years; dear father of Donald (Julie), Matthew (Valerie), and Elizabeth (Michael Cohen); and 'Papa' to seven grandchildren. He was the brother of Marjorie Evans (John) and the late Albert Swain.
Joe earned a B.A. from Ohio State University and served in WWII with the US Coast Guard in North Atlantic and Pacific theaters. His career in the data retrieval industry included management of sales offices in Des Moines and St. Louis.
Services: Saturday, February 29, 10 a.m. at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO 63124. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to Ladue Chapel Stephen Ministry. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020