Schroeder, Jordan N.
Asleep in Jesus on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Loving daughter of Sheryl and Tom Schroeder; cherished sister of Tommy (Lindsey Yaeger) Schroeder; dear granddaughter of Richard and Linda Ramsey and the late Donald and Patricia Schroeder; treasured niece and friend to many. Services: Visitation at Kutis So. Co. Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Thursday, December 12, 4-8 p.m. Then taken to St. John's Lutheran Church (Arnold), Fri., Dec. 13 for a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service, 11 a.m. Interment St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mid-America Transplant Services (midamericatransplant.org) appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019