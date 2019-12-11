St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Jordan N. Schroeder Obituary

Schroeder, Jordan N.

Asleep in Jesus on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Loving daughter of Sheryl and Tom Schroeder; cherished sister of Tommy (Lindsey Yaeger) Schroeder; dear granddaughter of Richard and Linda Ramsey and the late Donald and Patricia Schroeder; treasured niece and friend to many. Services: Visitation at Kutis So. Co. Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Thursday, December 12, 4-8 p.m. Then taken to St. John's Lutheran Church (Arnold), Fri., Dec. 13 for a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service, 11 a.m. Interment St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mid-America Transplant Services (midamericatransplant.org) appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019
