Jordan Stuart Pitler

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jordan Stuart Pitler.
Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
United Hebrew Temple
13788 Conway Rd.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Pitler, Jordan Stuart July 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilen Pitler; dear father and father-in-law of Amy Stillwell (Jay), Lisa Schoemehl (Matt) and Mike Pitler (Rachel); dear grandfather of Brandon, Alexis, Lorelei, Hailey, Samuel Alder and Alex Hawthorn; dear brother and brother-in-law of Bobbi Dubrow (Herb) and Carole Winsky; our dear uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral service Friday, July 26, 1:00 p.m., at United Hebrew Temple, 13788 Conway Rd. No visitation before service. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights, IL. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
funeral home direction icon