Pitler, Jordan Stuart July 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilen Pitler; dear father and father-in-law of Amy Stillwell (Jay), Lisa Schoemehl (Matt) and Mike Pitler (Rachel); dear grandfather of Brandon, Alexis, Lorelei, Hailey, Samuel Alder and Alex Hawthorn; dear brother and brother-in-law of Bobbi Dubrow (Herb) and Carole Winsky; our dear uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral service Friday, July 26, 1:00 p.m., at United Hebrew Temple, 13788 Conway Rd. No visitation before service. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights, IL. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 25, 2019