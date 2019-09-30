Jordan Yavitz

Service Information
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel
5216 Delmar Blvd
St. Louis, MO
63108
(314)-367-0438
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery
9125 Ladue Road
Obituary
Yavitz, Jordan

September 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Sandra Yavitz and the late Lee Yavitz; dear father of Gary (Louise Kaufman) Yavitz, Ken Yavitz and Liz Yavitz; loving grandfather of Ben and Daniel Yavitz, Donovan and Ethan Yavitz, Gabe and Sam Hudson; beloved brother of Marvyn (the late Beverly) Yavitz and the late Audrey Yavitz. Dear stepfather, step-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Graveside service Wednesday, October 2, 1:00 p.m. at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Contributions in his memory may be made to the .

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019
