Lewis, Jorden G. Passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend of Janet Lewis; proud, loving father of Chad (Dana) Lewis, Joseph (Lisa) Lewis and Jeffery (Melissa) Lewis; dear grandfather of Brad, Bret, Violet, Jorden and Clark; dear son of the late Katie and Woodrow Lewis; loving brother of Judy (Kent) Warren, Richard (Sharon) Lewis and the late Gary (surviving Robin) Lewis; our dear uncle, cousin and friend. Jorden was proud of his 40 years of service with the St. Louis City and Rock Hill Police Departments, and he was honored at a Medal of Valor ceremony in 2010. But his greatest love in life was being with his family. Jorden was a genuine force with a huge heart and the kindest spirit. He was humble and had a wonderful sense of humor. He will be so fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Monday, May 13, 9:15 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the St. Louis Kidney Foundation or Backstoppers appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-9 p.m. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2019