Martinez, Jorge Artist, visionary, entrepreneur, born in Kansas City on December 17, 1932, died at his home in Ladue on May 29, 2020. A cultivator of jazz greats in Gaslight Square at Jorgie's, later a promoter of rock to-be-stars at St. Louis venues, and a spoofer of St. Louis traditions with the Velvet Plastic Balls in the late 60's. The Director of Environmental Planning for Laclede Town in the early 70's and an award-winning designer, interior decorator and artist. Father of daughters Jori Martinez-Woods and Rommie Martinez Rutherford (Dave), step-children Julia Tenkku (Karl), Liz Issitt (Greg), Geoffrey Sindel (Megan), and Jason Sindel. Grandfather of Miles Bradley, Phoebe Martinez-Bass, Imani Martinez, Eamonn Woods, Zack Rutherford, and Mariah, Aubrey and Josh Sindel. Brother of Frank (Terri), Pila (deceased), Johnny, Henry (deceased) (Rita) and loving devoted companion of Kim Sindel. Great friend of many from all walks of life. Services: An artist's retrospective and celebration will be planned for a time when all can gather to celebrate this beloved man's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Jazz St. Louis.



