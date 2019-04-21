St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. David Catholic Church
Resources
Joseph A. "Tony, Fabio" Capriglione III

Joseph A. "Tony, Fabio" Capriglione III Obituary
Capriglione, Joseph A. III "Tony" "Fabio" Age 39, April 15, 2019. Beloved son of Barb (nee Patton) and Joseph A. Capriglione Jr.; dearest big brother, protector and guardian of Tiffany, Frankie, Adam, Dyana (Dan), Dominic and Dion (Katie); significant other to Shawna; cherished grandson of the late Virginia and Ray Patton, and the late Helen and Joseph A. Capriglione Sr.; adored uncle of Isabella, Cameron, Eli, Ariana, and Bailey; our dear nephew, cousin and friend to many. Tony was loved by many, cherished by all. Tony loved the outdoors, going to the river, fishing, and he was a true master of all trades. Nothing he couldnt do, computers, cars, woodworking; A true autodidact who will be truly missed. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, April 24, 9 a.m. to St. David Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery. Visitation Monday and Tuesday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
