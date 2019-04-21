|
Capriglione, Joseph A. III Tony Fabio Age 39, April 15, 2019. Beloved son of Barb (nee Patton) and Joseph A. Capriglione Jr.; dearest big brother, protector and guardian of Tiffany, Frankie, Adam, Dyana (Dan), Dominic and Dion (Katie); significant other to Shawna; cherished grandson of the late Virginia and Ray Patton, and the late Helen and Joseph A. Capriglione Sr.; adored uncle of Isabella, Cameron, Eli, Ariana, and Bailey; our dear nephew, cousin and friend to many. Tony was loved by many, cherished by all. Tony loved the outdoors, going to the river, fishing, and he was a true master of all trades. Nothing he couldnt do, computers, cars, woodworking; A true autodidact who will be truly missed. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, April 24, 9 a.m. to St. David Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery. Visitation Monday and Tuesday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019