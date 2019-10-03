St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Paul II Catholic Church
D'Angelo, Joseph A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, September 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Karen A. D'Angelo (nee McKean); loving father of Kevin J. and Brian J. D'Angelo; dear son of the late David and Frances D'Angelo; dear brother of Joanne (Brad) Riley and the late Mary (surviving John) Bommarito and David (surviving Anne) D'Angelo; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, October 8, 10:30 a.m. to St. Dominic Savio Catholic Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment National Cemetery. Masses preferred. Visitation Monday, 3-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019
