D'Angelo, Joseph A.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, September 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Karen A. D'Angelo (nee McKean); loving father of Kevin J. and Brian J. D'Angelo; dear son of the late David and Frances D'Angelo; dear brother of Joanne (Brad) Riley and the late Mary (surviving John) Bommarito and David (surviving Anne) D'Angelo; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, October 8, 10:30 a.m. to St. Dominic Savio Catholic Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment National Cemetery. Masses preferred. Visitation Monday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019