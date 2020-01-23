St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Joseph A. Fisch

Fisch, Joseph A.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Fisch (nee Tornatore) for 52 years; loving dad of Barbara (Shannon) Ranson, Joseph (Julia) Fisch and Linda (Thomas) Larrigan; dear Papa of Anna, Joey, Kate, Jack, Sydney, Margaret,

Gwendolyn, Benjamin, Harry and Seamus; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, January 27, 4-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at Assumption Catholic Church, 4709 Mattis Rd., Tuesday, 10 a.m. Interment will be Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020
