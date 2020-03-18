|
Hegger, Joseph A. Jr.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Loving husband of the late Mary Hegger (nee Machany); loving father of Susan (Tony) Ranzini, Tim (Bev), Greg, Dave (Theresa) and the late Joseph III (surviving Colleen), Michael, John (surviving Karen) Hegger; our dear grandfather of 15, great-grandfather of 19, uncle, cousin and friend.
Joe was a WWII Veteran, Local 1 IBEW, Knights of Columbus, Arnold Eagle and St. Vincent dePaul Society member.
Services: Visitation at Kutis South County, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Thurs., 3/19, from 4-8 p.m. Due to the CDC requirements and safety of everyone, the family will have a private Mass and burial.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020