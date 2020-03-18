St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Joseph A. Hegger Jr.

Joseph A. Hegger Jr. Obituary

Hegger, Joseph A. Jr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Loving husband of the late Mary Hegger (nee Machany); loving father of Susan (Tony) Ranzini, Tim (Bev), Greg, Dave (Theresa) and the late Joseph III (surviving Colleen), Michael, John (surviving Karen) Hegger; our dear grandfather of 15, great-grandfather of 19, uncle, cousin and friend.

Joe was a WWII Veteran, Local 1 IBEW, Knights of Columbus, Arnold Eagle and St. Vincent dePaul Society member.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Thurs., 3/19, from 4-8 p.m. Due to the CDC requirements and safety of everyone, the family will have a private Mass and burial.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020
