Angeli, Joseph Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection; passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 85. Joseph was born in Brez, in the Trentino Province of Italy. He grew up in Cloz, a small village nestled in the Italian Alps famous for prized Melinda Apples and glorious sweeping vistas of his beloved mountains adored each spring with edelweiss flowers. His love for his hometown was a deeply rooted part of his identity. Regardless, in the wake and devastation after World War II, he made the choice to emigrate to America in search of a better life as his father had done years prior. Joseph immigrated to St. Louis, Missouri in 1958. After learning enough English to establish himself he pursued his educational credentials and trade certifications to set permanent roots in our community. Joseph's brothers followed his lead and together they established their families in a promising new community. Joseph was revered for his ability to bring joy and zest for life to every gathering of family and friends. He always included everyone and marked each occasion with words of love and gratitude for those who surrounded him. No party was complete without a polka, or his signature gentle smile and twinkle in his eye. Beloved husband of the late Louise Angeli (nee Landrum); son of the late Augusto and Livia Angeli; brother of Maria Angeli, Lino (Virginia) Angeli and Silvio (Lucia) Angeli; uncle of Dan (Angie) Angeli, Carla (Jeremiah) Paladino, Marco (Renee) Angeli, Luca (Elena) Angeli and Linda (Rudy) Probst; great-uncle of Daniel & Gabriella, Severiano & Luke, Andrew & Emilia, Alessio & Gianluca and Isaac & Anna; dear friend of Sue Kirchoff; our cousin and friend to many. Joseph worked for 39 years at Kop-Coat on the St. Louis Hill and was a member of the Italia-America Bocce Club and Fratellanza Society. If desired, donations in Joseph's name may be made to a charity of your choice. Services: Visitation Wednesday, May 20th 9:00 am until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4200 Delor Street; 63116, (314) 353-1255. Interment to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 19, 2020.