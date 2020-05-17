Joseph Angelo Ferrante
Ferrante, Joseph Angelo 87, of Belleville, IL, born February 1, 1933, in St. Louis, MO, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Ferrante worked as a barber by trade in his earlier years. Later, he worked as the restaurant manager of Dominic's Restaurant in St. Louis, MO, before his retirement. Joseph was a United States Army veteran. Joe was very proud of his Italian heritage and passed on that pride, along with treasured family recipes and stories, to his children. He enjoyed going to Las Vegas and the movies. He was a big fan of old horror movies and had a tradition of watching the Academy Awards with his family. Joe had an uncanny knack for giving just the right nickname to family and friends. He was a very giving and supportive father and brother; his kindness and strong work ethic will always be admired and remembered. He was preceded in death by his parents, Angelo and Josephine (nee Cipponeri) Ferrante; and the mother of his children, Joanne Ferrante. Surviving are his four children, Mary Jo (Monty) Hutchison of Kansas City, MO, Stephen (AK) Ferrante of Kansas City, MO, Sandra Ferrante (David Nichols) of Belleville, IL, and Vince (Julie) Ferrante of Kansas City, MO; seven grandchildren, Erin (Rob) Parkes, Siena Hutchison, Jay Ferrante, Kallie (Jason) Harris, Ben Ferrante, Dominic Ferrante, and Autumn Ferrante; a brother, Jim (Emily) Ferrante of St. Albans, MO; a sister, Jackie (Giovanni) Galati of Ladue, MO; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.

