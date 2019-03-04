LoRusso, Joseph Anthony went to meet our Lord on February 28, 2019 at the age of 69. He died in the arms of his beloved wife of over 38 years, Sherry LoRusso, nee Curran. Loving father of Micah (Irene) LoRusso, Josiah (Chynna) LoRusso, & Jason LoRusso; proud Nonno (grandfather) of granddaughters Natsumi LoRusso and Harper LoRusso, and soon-to-be first born grandson Landon LoRusso. Services: Visitation Tuesday, March 5 from 5-8:30 p.m. at Southgate Church, 9820 E. Watson Rd. Funeral Wednesday, March 6th, 10 a.m. at church followed by Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. For more information, visit hoffmeistercolonial.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019