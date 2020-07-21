1/
Joseph Anthony Schulte
Schulte, Joseph Anthony

July 19, 2020, age 80. Vis. Fri., July 24, Baue O'Fallon, 311 Wood Street, 12-2pm. Service Fri., July 24, Baue O'Fallon, 2:00 pm. Contact (636) 240-2242 or visit baue.com




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Baue O'Fallon
JUL
24
Service
02:00 PM
Baue O'Fallon
Funeral services provided by
Baue O'Fallon
311 Wood St.
O'Fallon, MO 63366
(636) 240-2242
July 21, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences.
Simone Taylor
