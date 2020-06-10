Joseph Arthur Shanker
Shanker, Joseph Arthur

June 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Aileen Shanker; dear father and father-in-law of Suzanne Sloane (Donald), Dr. Karl Shanker (Marsha) and Scott Shanker (Wendy); dear grandfather of Samantha and Jenna Shanker; beloved son of the late Sam and the late Ida Shanker; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Joe always had a song in his heart and a kind word on his lips. He will be missed.

Services: A private family service will be held.

Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
3143610622
