Shanker, Joseph Arthur

June 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Aileen Shanker; dear father and father-in-law of Suzanne Sloane (Donald), Dr. Karl Shanker (Marsha) and Scott Shanker (Wendy); dear grandfather of Samantha and Jenna Shanker; beloved son of the late Sam and the late Ida Shanker; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Joe always had a song in his heart and a kind word on his lips. He will be missed.

Services: A private family service will be held.

