Shanker, Joseph Arthur
June 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Aileen Shanker; dear father and father-in-law of Suzanne Sloane (Donald), Dr. Karl Shanker (Marsha) and Scott Shanker (Wendy); dear grandfather of Samantha and Jenna Shanker; beloved son of the late Sam and the late Ida Shanker; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Joe always had a song in his heart and a kind word on his lips. He will be missed.
Services: A private family service will be held.
Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2020.