Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Bartolotta, Joseph B. "Joe"

Saturday, January 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Paula Bartolotta (nee Richard); dear brother of the late Frances (Joe) Anzalone and Frank (Agnes) Bartolotta; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, January 25, 12 noon until service at 1 p.m. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery (St. Charles). In lieu of flowers, contributions to appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020
