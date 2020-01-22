|
|
Bartolotta, Joseph B. "Joe"
Saturday, January 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Paula Bartolotta (nee Richard); dear brother of the late Frances (Joe) Anzalone and Frank (Agnes) Bartolotta; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, January 25, 12 noon until service at 1 p.m. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery (St. Charles). In lieu of flowers, contributions to appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020