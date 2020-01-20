Joseph B. Silverman

Obituary
Silverman, Joseph B.

January 18, 2020. Dear son of the late Abraham and Ruth Silverman; beloved brother of Stephen (Janet) Silverman of Milwaukee, WI; dear cousin and friend.

Services: Graveside service Wednesday, January 22, 2:00 p.m. at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 8430 Gravois Road. Contributions in his memory may be made to Temple Israel, 1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141 or to the . The family would like to thank Barbara Thomas, Elizabeth Krinsky and Terry Carey for their kindness, care and friendship.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 20, 2020
