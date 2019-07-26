Joseph Benedict Haring

Service Information
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO
63385
(636)-327-6600
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Obituary
Haring, Joseph Benedict of Wentzville, MO passed away July 20, 2019; age 67 years. Beloved husband of Vicki Bock Haring Dear father of Stephanie (Edward) Pyle and Shannon Haring; two step-sons, Jason Denen and Thomas Denen; stepdaughter, Sarah (Paul) LaFata; Joe was a member of U.A.W. Local #2250 for 34 years. He was a beloved grandfather, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend. Services: Monday, July 29, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO. Memorials preferred to . Visitation at Pitman Funeral Home- Wentzville on Monday from 1-7:30 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 26, 2019
