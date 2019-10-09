Joseph Bernard Schenberg (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to Gerry and family. Joe was along time..."
    - Jim and Madeline Tonella
Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Congregation B'nai Amoona
324 So. Mason Road
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Congregation B'nai Amoona
324 So. Mason Road
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Schenberg, Joseph Bernard

December 11, 1928 - October 7, 2019 beloved husband for 71 years of Gerry Schenberg; dear father and father-in-law Elaine Knobler (Carl), the late Robert Schenberg (Susanne) and Sandra Wexler (Michael, MD): dear grandfather of Ilene Knobler, Ali Kalina (Jeff, MD), Emily Lepine (Kevin) and Chava Schenberg; dear great-grandfather of Taylor and Gabe Kalina; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Thursday, October 10th, 1:30 p.m. at Congregation B'nai Amoona, 324 So. Mason Road, followed by funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 7500 Olive Blvd. Memorial contributions preferred to the St. Louis Men's Group Against Cancer, 12951 Olive Blvd., 63141, the American Service Dog Association, 6598 Four Wheel Drive, Cedar Hill, MO 63016 or the . Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
funeral home direction icon
Donations