Schenberg, Joseph Bernard

December 11, 1928 - October 7, 2019 beloved husband for 71 years of Gerry Schenberg; dear father and father-in-law Elaine Knobler (Carl), the late Robert Schenberg (Susanne) and Sandra Wexler (Michael, MD): dear grandfather of Ilene Knobler, Ali Kalina (Jeff, MD), Emily Lepine (Kevin) and Chava Schenberg; dear great-grandfather of Taylor and Gabe Kalina; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Thursday, October 10th, 1:30 p.m. at Congregation B'nai Amoona, 324 So. Mason Road, followed by funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 7500 Olive Blvd. Memorial contributions preferred to the St. Louis Men's Group Against Cancer, 12951 Olive Blvd., 63141, the American Service Dog Association, 6598 Four Wheel Drive, Cedar Hill, MO 63016 or the . Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

