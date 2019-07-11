|
Bonczek, Joseph Ted fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carol J. Bonczek (nee Lembach); loving companion of Mary Reed; dear father of Sherry (the late Rick) Jacobsmeyer and Thomas (Robin) Bonczek; dear grandfather of Matthew (Katie), Michael, Grace and Payton; dear great-grandfather of Chloe; dear brother of Virginia and Ginger. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, July 13, 8:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 9 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 11, 2019