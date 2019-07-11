St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
8:45 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church
Joseph "Ted" Bonczek

Joseph "Ted" Bonczek Obituary
Bonczek, Joseph Ted fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carol J. Bonczek (nee Lembach); loving companion of Mary Reed; dear father of Sherry (the late Rick) Jacobsmeyer and Thomas (Robin) Bonczek; dear grandfather of Matthew (Katie), Michael, Grace and Payton; dear great-grandfather of Chloe; dear brother of Virginia and Ginger. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, July 13, 8:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 9 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 11, 2019
