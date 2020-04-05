Andrews, Joseph "J." Bonham III

J. was born on September 24, 1958 and passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. J. is survived by his wife Suzie, his children Callie and J.B., his siblings, Duncan Andrews, Loren Andrews, Lindsay Cowhey, and Carey Andrews Judson, and many nieces and nephews. J. was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. Andrews, Jr. and Jean Cronk Andrews.

J. attended St. Louis Priory High School and Loyola University in New Orleans.

J. was a longtime marine insurance broker with Arthur J. Gallagher Insurance Company. J. will be remembered by many for his dedication to his clients and community, but mostly to his beloved family and lifelong friends. J. will also be remembered for the truly unique person he was, his quirky sense of humor, and his big love for hunting and his buddy, Hank.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The Little Bit Foundation, www.thelittlebitfoundation.org. Condolences may be extended at www.luptonchapel.com

