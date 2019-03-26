Joseph Burstein

Burstein, Joseph March 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine Burstein; dear father and father-in-law of Nancy Burstein (Steven Elliott), Sanford Burstein and Stephen Burstein; dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Herman Burstein (Iolene) and Stanley Burstein (the late Susan); our dear uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation on Wednesday, March 27, at 11:00 a.m., at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Blvd. Funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Rd. Memorial contributions preferred to the AntiDefamation League, to the Jewish Family and Children's Service or to a . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019
