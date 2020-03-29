St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
J.B. National
Joseph C. Bruns Obituary

Bruns, Joseph C.

age 85, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late JoAnn (nee Gates) for 51 years; dearest father of Barbara (Ron) Dumke and Judith (Sean) Tracy; loving grandfather of Matt Cardenas, Melissa (Garrett) Bridges, Kyle (Katie) and Christopher (Evalyne) Tracy; great-grandfather of Emmaline Murphy and Sean Bridges; dear brother of Susie Bruns Bisch and Robert Bruns and the late Bernard Jr., Mary Jane, Donald, and Patricia; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin, and friend. Joe was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran and member of the American Legion Post 397 for over 40 years. Joe was a lifelong Cardinal and Mizzou fan and avid fisherman.

Services: Graveside service with honors at J.B. National on April 3, 11 a.m. (meeting at cemetery office 10:45). A service of Kutis South County Chapel.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020
