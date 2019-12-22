|
|
Debrecht, Joseph C. Jr.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Sharon A. Debrecht (nee Hatesohl); loving father of Amanda (Toby) Carter; dear grandfather of Nicholas and Lillian Carter; dear brother of Donald and the late Thomas and Robert Debrecht; our dear brother- in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, December 30, 9:45 a.m. with Mass celebrated at Seven Holly Founders Catholic Church, 10 a.m. Service concludes at church. Memorials to St. Baldrick's Foundation. Visitation Sunday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019