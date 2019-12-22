St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Debrecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph C. Debrecht Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph C. Debrecht Jr. Obituary

Debrecht, Joseph C. Jr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Sharon A. Debrecht (nee Hatesohl); loving father of Amanda (Toby) Carter; dear grandfather of Nicholas and Lillian Carter; dear brother of Donald and the late Thomas and Robert Debrecht; our dear brother- in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, December 30, 9:45 a.m. with Mass celebrated at Seven Holly Founders Catholic Church, 10 a.m. Service concludes at church. Memorials to St. Baldrick's Foundation. Visitation Sunday, 4-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now