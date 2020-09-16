1/
Joseph C. Marks
{ "" }
Marks, Joseph C.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Thursday, September 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Erin Marks (nee Van Camp); loving father of Ethan Marks; dear son of Joseph (Janet) Marks and Glenda Ready; dear brother of Serena and Lindsay Marks; dear son-in-law of Elaine and the late Chuck Van Camp; our dearest nephew, cousin, relative and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, September 18, 9:30 a.m. until memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held in private.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

