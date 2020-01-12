Sansone, Joseph C. "Chic"

88, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family members on December 20, 2019.

Born February 19, 1931 in the City of St. Louis to Anthony "Lan" Sansone and Rose (nee Cammarata) Sansone. His love for life and family lives on through his devoted wife of 25 years, Carlotta Sansone. He honored his Sicilian heritage sharing traditions of hard work, friendship, family, fun, fine art, and good food.

After graduating from Roosevelt High School, he completed his Doctor of Chiropractic degree at the Missouri Chiropractic College, now known as Logan University. Joseph practiced Chiropractic prior to co-founding Sansone Realty Company in 1957 with his father and brother, Anthony F. Sansone, Sr. In 1965 he was appointed by Mayor of the City of Saint Louis, Hon. A. J. Cervantes to be Assessor. He served as the Assessor of the City of St. Louis from 1965 until 1972. During his tenure he was honored to be named the Missouri Assessor of the Decade, served as President of the Missouri Assessors Association, and as a Director for the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO). In 1972 he went on to create the pioneering Joseph C. Sansone Company, a leading provider of property tax solutions to medium and large companies throughout the United States. Among his many professional memberships and designations were: Senior Member of the American Society of Appraisers (ASA), Tax Institute of America, National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers (IFA), and a Certified Member of the Institute for Professionals in Taxation (IPT).

He generously supported several charitable organizations. He was a past Director of De Smet Jesuit High School and the Gateway Chapter - Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Missouri. He was one of the Founders and Ex Master of Fox Hounds of the Meramec Valley Hunt. In the 1980's he founded and chaired the Saint Louis County Steeplechase. An event that for eleven years hosted the only known, sanctioned horse races within the metropolitan area. In 1991 he was honored as, Italian Businessman of the Year by the Saint Louis Italian Open.

Joseph inspired many with his passion for the outdoors, particularly horseback riding, which began as a boy and enjoyed throughout his life.

Joseph is survived by his children Steven A. (Cynthia) Sansone, David J. Sansone, Christopher G. Sansone, Joseph C. (Janet) Sansone, Jr., Patricia P. Sansone, and Karen M. Sansone and stepchildren, Zeke Sansone and Zachary (Lynane) Sansone. Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marie. He was the dear, younger brother of Anthony F. (Mary Anne) Sansone, Sr. He will be missed by his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization, online Cystic Fibrosis Foundation; 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.