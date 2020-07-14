Streckfuss, Rev. Mr. Joseph C.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Carolyn Streckfuss (nee Bast); dear father of JoAnn (Michael) Marty, Jill (Bryan) Frenzel, Amy (David) Oh, and Charles (Dawn) Streckfuss; cherished grandfather of Colleen (Jordan) Chapman, Nicholas (Alexandra) Marty, Erin and Joseph Marty, Abby, Emily and Anna Frenzel, Madison and MacKenzie Oh, and Hannah and Benjamin Streckfuss; dear great-grandfather of Graham Chapman: dear son of the late Charles and Margaret Streckfuss; dear brother of Dona (Norbert) Zinck, Robert (Jan) Streckfuss, Susan Streckfuss, Terry (Claudia) Streckfuss, and the late Rose Zinck, Mildred Matthes, William Matthes, Jean Wieland and Thomas Streckfuss; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Deacon Streckfuss faithfully served Immaculate Conception Arnold Parish for over 38 years.

Services: Visitation at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Gymnasium, Wednesday, July 15, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with the funeral Mass celebrated on Thursday, July 16, 10:00 am. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Immaculate Conception Parish or The St. Vincent DePaul Society, appreciated. A Kutis South County Chapel Service.