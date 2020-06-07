Taschler, Joseph C. Jr.

77, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed peacefully June 1, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. He leaves behind a cadre of family, friends and business associates across the United States. Known as "Big Joe," he never met a stranger and always had a kind word for everyone.

He was born on Aug. 15, 1942 in St. Louis, MO., the son of Joseph Sr. and Ruth Taschler. He was a proud graduate of St. Louis University High School and St. Louis University. He moved to the Kansas City metro area in the late 1970s and helped build a thriving accounting and tax preparation firm. Many of his clients became lifelong friends. Joe was a devout Catholic and strong advocate of Jesuit education.

He is survived by a son, Joseph C. III, and daughter, Mary Christine Hegg (Jeff Haag), 4 grandchildren, Caroline and Catherine Hegg, Joseph "Charlie" IV and Jack Taschler; and two sisters, Patricia Rhoads and Mary Ann Rayfield. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Nancy; and his daughter-in-law Karen Pinter Taschler. He also has a long list of cousins, nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. His family and friends can say without hesitation that the world is a better place for Joe having lived in it.

Memorials to the Canisius scholarship fund at St. Louis University High School, 4970 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110, appreciated. Services will be announced at a later date.