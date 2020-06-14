Kuhnert, Joseph Clarence, Jr.

Passed away, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Joe is survived by his wife: Carol (Christian) Kuhnert; four children: Jeff (Vanessa) Kuhnert, Lynn (Brian) Moore, Sue (Rich) Spaeth, and Joanie (Brian) Fisher; ten grandchildren: Derek and April Kuhnert, Emily (Joe), Brendan, and Samantha Moore, Matt (Maggie), Wil and Ricky Spaeth, Justin and Keely Fisher; two great-grandchildren: Mason Spaeth and Emily Spaeth Forrester; two siblings: LaVerne DeLucia and Geraldine Gliedt; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by seven siblings: Clarence Kuhnert, Virginia Kellogg, Estelle Moseley, Dorothy Umfleet, Harry Kuhnert, Eleanor Kolbow and Warren Kuhnert. TO VIEW ONLINE OBITUARY:

https://stlouiscremation.com/obituaries/joseph-kuhnert-jr/

Services: A memorial Mass was held Saturday, June 6th. Due to current world events, a Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date. If you wish to receive notification regarding this event, please send an e-mail to celebratejoe@prodigy.net. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory to IBEW Local 1 Relief Fund (5850 Elizabeth Avenue St. Louis, Missouri 63110) would be appreciated.