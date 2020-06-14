Joseph Clarence Kuhnert Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kuhnert, Joseph Clarence, Jr.

Passed away, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Joe is survived by his wife: Carol (Christian) Kuhnert; four children: Jeff (Vanessa) Kuhnert, Lynn (Brian) Moore, Sue (Rich) Spaeth, and Joanie (Brian) Fisher; ten grandchildren: Derek and April Kuhnert, Emily (Joe), Brendan, and Samantha Moore, Matt (Maggie), Wil and Ricky Spaeth, Justin and Keely Fisher; two great-grandchildren: Mason Spaeth and Emily Spaeth Forrester; two siblings: LaVerne DeLucia and Geraldine Gliedt; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by seven siblings: Clarence Kuhnert, Virginia Kellogg, Estelle Moseley, Dorothy Umfleet, Harry Kuhnert, Eleanor Kolbow and Warren Kuhnert. TO VIEW ONLINE OBITUARY:

https://stlouiscremation.com/obituaries/joseph-kuhnert-jr/

Services: A memorial Mass was held Saturday, June 6th. Due to current world events, a Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date. If you wish to receive notification regarding this event, please send an e-mail to celebratejoe@prodigy.net. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory to IBEW Local 1 Relief Fund (5850 Elizabeth Avenue St. Louis, Missouri 63110) would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved