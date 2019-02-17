St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Shaw, Joseph Jay Clinton 49, passed away suddenly February 10, 2019. He can be remembered for his compassionate spirit for animals and quick wit to tell a good story. Son of John Erroll and Jean Ann Shaw; father or Tawney Reigh Sullivan; brother to John, Connie, Alan and Patricia; leaves behind family and friends too numerous to count but not forgotten. Services: Memorial Services at KUTIS Funeral Home-Affton, 10151 Gravois Rd., February 20, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019
