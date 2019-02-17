|
Shaw, Joseph Jay Clinton 49, passed away suddenly February 10, 2019. He can be remembered for his compassionate spirit for animals and quick wit to tell a good story. Son of John Erroll and Jean Ann Shaw; father or Tawney Reigh Sullivan; brother to John, Connie, Alan and Patricia; leaves behind family and friends too numerous to count but not forgotten. Services: Memorial Services at KUTIS Funeral Home-Affton, 10151 Gravois Rd., February 20, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019