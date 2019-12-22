Garner Sr., Joseph D.

87, Passed peacefully Sunday, December 15, 2019. Loving husband of the late Shirley F. Garner (nee Laumand). Dear father of Joseph (Terri) Garner, Jr. Loving Paw Paw of Steven (Julie) Garner and Kristin (Jeff) Hoff. Great-grandfather of Jackson, Wilson and Ava Garner and James Hoff and another great-grandson expected soon.

He was an Army veteran and proudly served in Korea and was a buddy and friend to many.

Services: Inurnment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends may gather at the Administration Building at 9:45 a.m. (Please park behind the building). Memories and condolences may be offered at www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com.