Hoyer, Joseph D.

Asleep in Jesus Saturday, September 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn Hoyer; dear father of the late Steven Craig (survived by Laura Langton) Hoyer; dear grandfather of Rachel Hoyer, Rebecca Lashley and Danielle Hoyer; great-grandfather of Lillian and Emmalyn and the late Lauren Lashley and Allison Hoyer; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, September 17, 5-7 p.m. Service and interment will be private.