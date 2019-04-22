St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Sieve, Joseph Daniel Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Beloved father of Zachary Sieve and Matthew Sieve; our dear brother, brother-inlaw, uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, April 24, 9:00 a.m. to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 3-9 p.m. Contributions to the appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019
