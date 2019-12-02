|
Birk, Joseph E., Jr.
89, on Sunday November 24, 2019. Devoted husband of 60 years to the late Jean Birk (nee Albach). Dear Father of Mari Filson & beloved son-in-law, Ralph Filson, DC; beloved "Grampy" of Tara Cherkas. Brother of departed siblings Dorothy, Josephine,
Edward, Idell and Margie.
Services: Funeral Mass Thursday, December 5, 10 a.m. at
Annunciation Catholic Church. Interment private. Visitation
Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel. see www.boppchapel.com for full obituary notice.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019