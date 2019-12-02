St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Joseph E. Birk Jr.

Joseph E. Birk Jr. Obituary

Birk, Joseph E., Jr.

89, on Sunday November 24, 2019. Devoted husband of 60 years to the late Jean Birk (nee Albach). Dear Father of Mari Filson & beloved son-in-law, Ralph Filson, DC; beloved "Grampy" of Tara Cherkas. Brother of departed siblings Dorothy, Josephine,

Edward, Idell and Margie.

Services: Funeral Mass Thursday, December 5, 10 a.m. at

Annunciation Catholic Church. Interment private. Visitation

Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel. see www.boppchapel.com for full obituary notice.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019
