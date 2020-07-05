1/
Joseph E. Dieterman
Dieterman, Joseph E.

1942 - 2020. Joseph E. Dieterman, 77, passed away June 27, 2020. A private Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donation be made to SSM Health Transplant Center of St. Louis University Hospital, 3635 Vista Ave., 11th floor, St. Louis, MO 63110.

Joseph was born July 22, 1942, in Springfield, MO, to Joseph and Beatrice Dieterman. He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice (Ewing) Dieterman, children; Chris Dieterman (Vicki), Kirby Dieterman (Marla), Jude Dieterman (Becky), and Molly Dieterman, as well as 5 grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed to the family at MuehlebachChapel.com.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2020.
