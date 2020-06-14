Gioia, Joseph E. "Chunkie"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Fri., June 12, 2020, at age 90. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jacqueline Gioia (nee Medlin). Loving father and father-in-law of Pam (Walt) Freeland, Ricky (Kathy) Gioia, Cindy (Cortney Hodge) Gioia, Jo (Keith Schulte) Ventimiglia and Tina (Phillip) Grippi. Adored grandfather of Christine Freeland (Scott) Stricker, Heather L. Gioia, Erica Wilde (Doug) Brown, Nikole (Jeremy Robinson) and Valerie Ventimiglia and Luke, Joey and Shane Grippi. Loving great-grandfather of Gavin, A.J., Ethan, Isabella and Lily. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Joe served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a chauffeur with Teamster's Local #610 and retired from John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes. Joe was a member of the Rollo-Calcaterra American Legion Post #15 and the Raven's Athletic Club. Memorials to your favorite charity for children or animals are appreciated.

Services: Visitation Tuesday (6/16) at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES, 7027 Gravois (63116) from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral Wednesday (6/17) with prayers at the funeral home 9:30 am then to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Mass at 10:00 am Wed. followed by interment in J. B. National Cemetery.