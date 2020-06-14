Joseph E. "Chunkie" Gioia
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gioia, Joseph E. "Chunkie"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Fri., June 12, 2020, at age 90. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jacqueline Gioia (nee Medlin). Loving father and father-in-law of Pam (Walt) Freeland, Ricky (Kathy) Gioia, Cindy (Cortney Hodge) Gioia, Jo (Keith Schulte) Ventimiglia and Tina (Phillip) Grippi. Adored grandfather of Christine Freeland (Scott) Stricker, Heather L. Gioia, Erica Wilde (Doug) Brown, Nikole (Jeremy Robinson) and Valerie Ventimiglia and Luke, Joey and Shane Grippi. Loving great-grandfather of Gavin, A.J., Ethan, Isabella and Lily. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Joe served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a chauffeur with Teamster's Local #610 and retired from John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes. Joe was a member of the Rollo-Calcaterra American Legion Post #15 and the Raven's Athletic Club. Memorials to your favorite charity for children or animals are appreciated.

Services: Visitation Tuesday (6/16) at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES, 7027 Gravois (63116) from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral Wednesday (6/17) with prayers at the funeral home 9:30 am then to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Mass at 10:00 am Wed. followed by interment in J. B. National Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Funeral
09:30 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
(314) 352-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved