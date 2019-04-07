Joseph E. Lukitsch

Lukitsch, Joseph E. 87, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on April 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine; loving father and father-in-law of Michael (Amelia) Lukitsch, Jackie Hudson (Suzette Hudson), Rhonda (the late Edward) Lukitsch and the late Karen Lukitsch; cherished grandfather of 2, great-grandfather of 3; dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Services: Funeral procession, Saturday, April 13th, 9:15 a.m. from Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant to St. Ferdinand Catholic Church for a 10 a.m. Mass. Visitation, Friday, April 12th, 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to . Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery with Military Honors. Online guestbook www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019
