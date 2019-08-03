St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Dr. Joseph Eugene Seiler

Seiler, Dr. Joseph Eugene passed away peacefully at his home at Aberdeen Heights on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Rita Rae Seiler (nee Meinecke); cherished father and father-in-law of Stephen R. (Bessie) Seiler, Michael J. (Marianne) Seiler, Margaret M. Seiler, Jane S. (Mark) Weil, and John R. (Heather) Seiler; treasured grandfather of Joseph, Regina, Morgan, Blair, Jack, Mitch and Pierre, and beloved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, dear friend and proud Marine. Services: Visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Sun., Aug. 4, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., in Kirkwood. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Mon., Aug. 5, at St. Gerard Majella Parish, 1969 Dougherty Ferry Rd., in Kirkwood. Interment Bellerive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Aberdeen Heights for their kindness and care. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
