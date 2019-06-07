Mica, Joseph F. Jr. of Saint Charles, MO, passed away at the age of 94 on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Mica; and his parents, Joseph and Anna Mica. He is survived by his children, Margaret (Tony) Kilroy, Shirley (Dan) Rupp, Joseph Mica III, Diane (Lonnie) Land, and John (Kelly) Mica; 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 3 greatgreat-grandchildren; and his sister, Anna (Rich) Craden. Services: The family is being served by the Baue Funeral Home, 311 Wood Street, O'Fallon, MO where a visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at the same location on Monday, June 10, at 10:30 am. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visit Baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 7, 2019