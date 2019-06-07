Joseph F. Mica Jr.

Obituary
Mica, Joseph F. Jr. of Saint Charles, MO, passed away at the age of 94 on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Mica; and his parents, Joseph and Anna Mica. He is survived by his children, Margaret (Tony) Kilroy, Shirley (Dan) Rupp, Joseph Mica III, Diane (Lonnie) Land, and John (Kelly) Mica; 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 3 greatgreat-grandchildren; and his sister, Anna (Rich) Craden. Services: The family is being served by the Baue Funeral Home, 311 Wood Street, O'Fallon, MO where a visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at the same location on Monday, June 10, at 10:30 am. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visit Baue.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 7, 2019
