Mueller, Joseph F. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, June 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Bertha Bonnie Mueller (nee Jegerlehner); loving father of Gary (Michele), Joseph (Laura), Susan (Jim) Eastwood, Stephen and James (Laura) Mueller; dearest grandfather of Jennifer, Stephanie, Carolyn, Anthony, Alex, David, Timothy, Ellen, Zach; dear uncle, great-uncle, and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, June 7, 11:30 a.m. to St. Mark Church for 12:00 p.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4:00- 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 5, 2019
