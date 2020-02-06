Rocco, Joseph F., Jr.

passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved son of the late Joseph M. and Ruth A. (nee Rebella) Rocco; loving father of Steve Rocco and wife Sheri, Connie Rocco, Dan Rocco, Joseph Rocco and wife Sandy, Marty Rocco and wife Susan; dear grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 4; cherished brother of Phil Rocco and wife Ann, Dorothy Hogan. Joseph was a proud truck driver for the Teamsters Local 600.

Services: A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles.